BBNaija: I Wish I Loosened Up A Bit: Tacha Says As She Sends Classy Message To Remaining Housemates

by Valerie Oke
Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha, says she wished she had loosened up a bit during her stay in the house.

The controversial former housemate who was conspicuously missing when all the evicted housemates paid a visit to the show on Saturday then went ahead to drop some classy messages for the remaining housemates on the show.

Her words:

bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better.

We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary.

Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely.
I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest’.

What she shared below:

