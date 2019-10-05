BBNaija Is Pornography: Rep Committee Chair On Women Affair

Hon. Wunmi Onanuga, the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, says Big Brother Nigeria show does not impact any value other than promoting immoralities and pornography.

She made this known during an Interview with the Nations:

Her words:

“First of all, I don’t watch BBNaija again because the first time I did, I saw how they were being intimate on the programme, and I was like: is this what they do?

“I was shocked that the programme would get to the point where on live television, adults can do what they like, but they have turned it to pornography.

“Even if it was under the duvet or whatever it is, it was obvious they were getting intimate and I just got disgusted.

“For me, it is a personal thing and I do not agree with the values it is sending across.

“We have enough problems with young people being sexually active at a very young age. We don’t need a programme that will tell them that being that active is moral. It is immoral!

“Those who believe they can make so much money with a programme like that, I think everything these days is reduced to naira and kobo. But we have so many intelligent, talented, gifted people out there who need to be encouraged. There are so many people who have invented things in this country, who exactly is encouraging them?

“We talk about corporate social responsibility, what exactly is the CSR of the companies who make money in this country?

“A young man at the time I watched the programme got a First Class from a university in Nigeria and he was given a cheque of N100,000, and a person who was cooped up in a place for three months gets N30 million.”