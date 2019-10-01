BBNaija: It Will End In Tears Of Joy For Mercy, Says Korede Bello

by Valerie Oke
Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy

Nigerians singer, Korede Bello, has shared that Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, does not need to worry as everything would end in tears of joy.

Korede Bello made this known in a tweet he sent out on Monday.

Mercy is among the five remaining contestants eyeing the N60 million cash prize after Diane was sent home on Monday.

Mercy was also involved in the altercation that led to the disqualification of popular housemate, Tacha.

His words:

Don’t worry Mercy it will end in tears of Joy.

His tweet:

