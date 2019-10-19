BBNaija: Khafi Visits Her Grandma In Ekiti (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former big brother naija housemate, Khafi Kareem took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is currently in her home town in Ekiti state.

BBNaija Khafi Kareem
Former BBNaija Housemate Khafi

The British cop is on a homecoming tour of Ondo and Ekiti states.

Also Read: BBNaija: Khafi Signs Management Deal With Temple Company

The reality star revealed her trip would be incomplete without seeing the most phenomenal woman, her grandma.

She wrote;

“I’ve been having an amazing time in Ekiti and can’t wait to share the photos and vlog with you guys!! But no trip would be complete without seeing my most phenomenal woman, my grandma.”

