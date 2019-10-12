BBNaija: Khafi Wins All-Expense Paid Trip To Spain

Housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 are still enjoying gifts and goodwill from fans, brands.
Topping the list recently is Khafi Kareem, who has hosted the Future Awards since her eviction from the show.
Also Read: Tacha Dances As Khafi Tells Fans To Drop Questions For Them (Video)
Yesterday, Khafi won an all-expense-paid trip to watch the LaLiga match in Spain in a game of chance at an event organized by the organizers of the BBNaija.
Watch the video below.
Thank you so much!!! 🤗🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/FPF4nb1pHJ
— Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) October 11, 2019