BBNaija: Khafi Wins All-Expense Paid Trip To Spain

Housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 are still enjoying gifts and goodwill from fans, brands.

Topping the list recently is Khafi Kareem, who has hosted the Future Awards since her eviction from the show.

Yesterday, Khafi won an all-expense-paid trip to watch the LaLiga match in Spain in a game of chance at an event organized by the organizers of the BBNaija.

