BBNaija: MC Galaxy, Anita Joseph Campaign For Mercy In Computer Village

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, is definitely leaving no stone unturned in her quest to emerge as the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

The celebrity duo of MC Galaxy and Anita Joseph were spotted in computer village campaigning for her as the organizer of the show is set to announce the winner on Sunday.

Mercy became foe with many following the altercation between her and former housemate, Tacha, which ultimately led to the latter being disqualified.

Read Also: BBNaija: NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo Campaigns For Mike (VIDEO)

A winner is expected to be announced on Sunday 6th, October.

Watch the video below: