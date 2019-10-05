BBNaija: MC Galaxy, Anita Joseph Campaign For Mercy In Computer Village

by Eyitemi
MC Galaxy and Anita Joseph in computer village
MC Galaxy and Anita Joseph in computer village

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, is definitely leaving no stone unturned in her quest to emerge as the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

The celebrity duo of MC Galaxy and Anita Joseph were spotted in computer village campaigning for her as the organizer of the show is set to announce the winner on Sunday.

Mercy became foe with many following the altercation between her and former housemate, Tacha, which ultimately led to the latter being disqualified.

Read Also: BBNaija: NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo Campaigns For Mike (VIDEO)

A winner is expected to be announced on Sunday 6th, October.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Anita Joseph, MC Galaxy, mercy
0

You may also like

Blac Chyna flaunts engagement ring and baby-bump in new photo

Lagos State House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa Loses N9.2M To Yahoo Boys

Photos: Meghan Markle & The Queen At Their First Outing Together

Jeff

BBNaija: Jeff Resigned From Bank Job; Told His Colleagues He’s Going To Canada

Rap Legend, DMX Arrested, Faces 44 years in prison ﻿

FG urged to reduce Pilgrimages’ Fares -Operators

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reveals why she always blamed other housemates

President Mugabe dozes off again in public

[Pictures]: Genevieve Nnaji breaks the Internet with Enchanting Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *