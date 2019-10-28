BBNaija: Mercy Eke Receives Duplex From Ned Okonkwo

Winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Mercy Eke was excited as she receives four bedroom duplex in Victoria Crest homes from billioniare businessman, Ned Okonkwo and his wife.

The key of the duplex was presented to her openly at an event, other celebrities spotted were; Cubana Chief Priest and ex BBNaija housemates.

Recall that some days ago, Ned Okonkwo and his wife gifted Mercy $10,000 a few week ago.

See post below: