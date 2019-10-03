BBNaija; Mercy Flips Out Her Nipples While Trying To Adjust Her Cloth (VIDEO)

Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, is currently trending on social media after sexily flipping out her nipples during the show on Thursday morning.

In the video, the self-styled Lamobi clearly put out her round nipples out for the public to see while walking nonchalantly.

This is not the first time the reality TV star was caught on camera exposing her private with the latest being when she accidentally flashed her vagina on the show.

Mercy is currently among the last five standing in the running for the N60m prize money.

Watch the video below:

