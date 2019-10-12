BBNaija: Mercy, Ike All Loved Up, Share Passionate Kiss At Winner Party (VIDEO)

BBNaija duo of Ike and love interest, Mercy, were all loved up and also shared a passionate kiss during the winner party which was organized by BBNaija.

Mercy became the first female to win the reality TV show with Mike coming behind her.

Shortly after emerging winner, Mercy revealed that Ike is her ideal man and she is ready to do everything with him.

Ike on his part said Mercy winning the reality TV show would affect their relationship a great deal.

Watch the video below: