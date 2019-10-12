BBNaija: Mercy, Ike All Loved Up, Share Passionate Kiss At Winner Party (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Mercy and ike
Mercy and ike

BBNaija duo of Ike and love interest, Mercy, were all loved up and also shared a passionate kiss during the winner party which was organized by BBNaija.

Mercy became the first female to win the reality TV show with Mike coming behind her.

Shortly after emerging winner, Mercy revealed that Ike is her ideal man and she is ready to do everything with him.

Read Also: Mercy Winning BBNaija Would Affect Our Relationship Positively: Ike

Ike on his part said Mercy winning the reality TV show would affect their relationship a great deal.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ike, mercy
0

You may also like

Arsenal’s Aubameyang Begs Alex Iwobi For Super Eagles Kit On Twitter

Veteran Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Is Ageless In Lovely New Photos

Ebube Nwagbo Steps Out In Cat-Suit Outfit

Fake Doctor carries out surgical operations on Patients

Celebrity Birthday: Darey Is A Year Older Today

‘You Are Now A Veteran Upcoming Artist Bro’ Ruggedman Fires Back At Blackface

American Born Igbo Actress, Uzoamaka Nwanneka Aduba’s Eyes Get Red Carpet Reception At The Emmy’s

Bobrisky fires back at Uche Maduagwu for saying he is still looking for his lost gender

“I didn’t know I had acting demons living inside of me” – Rita Dominic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *