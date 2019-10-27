BBNaija: Mercy Receives 4-Bedroom Duplex Gift (Video)

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy has just been gifted a four-bedroom duplex by billionaire couple, Ned and Ichechi Okonkwo.

Information Nigeria recalls that among many endorsement deals that Mercy has bagged after the Big Brother Naija show, the one with Moet Hennesy seems to have sparked a lot of controversies.

READ ALSO – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Set To Gift N100k To 20 Lucky Fans (Photo)

In the video shared on Internet, Mercy is seen rejoicing as she flaunts her new house key.

Watch The Video Here: