BBNaija: Mike And I Were The Last Two In The House: Mercy Shares Dreams

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija duo of Mercy and Mike
With a winner of 2019 BBNaija expected to emerge on Sunday, 6th October, one of the finalists, Mercy, has revealed her dream about the grand finale.

The reality TV star says during the house party on Saturday, 5th October, that she saw mike and herself in the dream as the last two standing holding hands before one of them went ahead to emerge, winner.

The housemate was attended by all evicted housemates with Tacha the only one conspicuously missing.

Her words;

“I had a dream about us Mike.

“Both of us were the last two in the house and one of us won.”

