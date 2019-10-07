BBNaija: Mike Is A Moral Compass For Youths: Dino Melaye

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has congratulated Big Brother Naija 1st runner up, Mike on his feat during the reality show.

BBNaija Housemate, Mike
Dino Melaye expressed that the reality star earned his respect for his conduct during the show. The athlete finished second behind, Mercy.

Also Read: Comedian Seyi Law Showers Praises On BBNaija’s Mike

Hence, the senator described Mike as a moral compass for all young Africans. See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, mercy, Mike
0

