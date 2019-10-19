BBNaija’s Mike Joins EME Management Board

2019 BBNaija first runner up, Mike, has joined the management of foremost indigenous record label, EME. The record label is owned by Olubankole Wellington popularly known as ‘Banky W.
Making the announcement via his Instagram post, Banky W describes Mike as one of the most focused housemates to have ever graced the reality TV show.
Banky W wrote:
View this post on Instagram
#ManlikeMike – @aireyys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward. Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_’s management division. Welcome Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God’s grace 📸: @iredeadunni with moral support from @aoquadry 😆🤣🤦🏽♂️🙌🏽 #aireyysxeme