BBNaija Mike Spotted Grooving With Actor Odunlade Adekola (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
BBNaija Mike and Odunlade Adekola
BBNaija Mike and Odunlade Adekola

2019 BBNaija first runner up, Mike, is definitely not slowing down as he has been bonding and sharing time with celebrities since the show came to an end.

The reality TV star was spotted with actor, Odunlade Adekola, at a ‘Verve’ event with legendary dancer, Kaffy and a host of other people.

Read Also: BBNaija: Mercy, Ike All Loved Up, Share Passionate Kiss At Winner Party (VIDEO)

The short clip of the hang out was made public by Odunlade Adekola via his Instagram page.

What he wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All for #VerveLife 3.0 with our handsome #mikebigbrothernaija @aireyys

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on Oct 12, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Mike, Odunlade Adekola
0

You may also like

[Video] Olamide – “Kana” ft. Wizkid ( Dance )

Slaying In Camp – This Female Corper’s Outfit Got People Talking

Photos: Iyanya’s arrival in London for Kukere concert

Sultry photos of Tiwa Savage

Gospel Singer, Warepam Sammy, Lambasts Tiwa Savage For Releasing Sultry Photos

Day 2 Of Jim Iyke And Nadia Buari’s Holiday In Europe

Day 2 Of Jim Iyke And Nadia Buari’s Holiday In Europe

BOLLYWOOD’S FIRST FEMALE SUPER STAR, SRIDEVI DIES AT 54

‘I Sold Okrikrika For A Living’ – Dayo Amusa Reveals Past

Check out how Nigerians reacted to Temi Otedola’s card fraud case

#BBNaija: “You lied about my sister’s late boyfriend and his dad” – Nigerian Lawyer slams Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *