BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Hangs Out With MC Oluomo (Photos)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edward’s wife, Perris Shakes-Drayton who is in Nigeria has met with NURTW commander, MC Oluomo in Lagos.
Perris Shakes-Drayton paid a courtesy to MC Oluomo campaigning with Mike’s T-shirts having his printed photograph on it.
Also Read: BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Arrives Lagos (Photo)
The NURTW boss urged his people to vote for Mike speaking in his dialet revealing that the housemate is a friend because he mentioned his name while singing in the big brother house.
See the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Lagos city stand up for your boy MIKE!! Daddy MC OLUOMO said so.. When daddy MC OLUOMO said we should keep going he got our back, that wasn't a joke he meant business.. MC OLUOMO eyan ASIWAJU JAGABAN, GRAND COMMANDER NURTW daddy after you is you, over you it's still you, under you you're there, back and front you're a trillion times you.. You're the grace that came through for Mike when we least expected it, the mouth piece of GOD, MESSIAH OF OUR TIME commander in chief of everything Mike from now on..! Our daddy is here common keep your father!! MIKINGS & MIQUEENS THE TIME IS NOW VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT, VOTE LIKE ITS YOUR LIFE SUPPORT MACHINE!! We hail you super father🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 NOW IT'S A MOVEMENT!!!! @instablog9ja @tundeednut SMS VOTE Mike to 32052 SMS VOTE Mike 32052 SMS VOTE Mike #SupportMike #VoteMike #teammike #bbnaija #manlikemike