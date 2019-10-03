BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Hangs Out With MC Oluomo (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edward’s wife, Perris Shakes-Drayton who is in Nigeria has met with NURTW commander, MC Oluomo in Lagos.

Perris Shakes-Drayton
Perris Shakes-Drayton and MC Oluomo

Perris Shakes-Drayton paid a courtesy to MC Oluomo campaigning with Mike’s T-shirts having his printed photograph on it.

Also Read: BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Arrives Lagos (Photo)

The NURTW boss urged his people to vote for Mike speaking in his dialet revealing that the housemate is a friend because he mentioned his name while singing in the big brother house.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Lagos city stand up for your boy MIKE!! Daddy MC OLUOMO said so.. When daddy MC OLUOMO said we should keep going he got our back, that wasn't a joke he meant business.. MC OLUOMO eyan ASIWAJU JAGABAN, GRAND COMMANDER NURTW daddy after you is you, over you it's still you, under you you're there, back and front you're a trillion times you.. You're the grace that came through for Mike when we least expected it, the mouth piece of GOD, MESSIAH OF OUR TIME commander in chief of everything Mike from now on..! Our daddy is here common keep your father!! MIKINGS & MIQUEENS THE TIME IS NOW VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT, VOTE LIKE ITS YOUR LIFE SUPPORT MACHINE!! We hail you super father🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 NOW IT'S A MOVEMENT!!!! @instablog9ja @tundeednut SMS VOTE Mike to 32052 SMS VOTE Mike 32052 SMS VOTE Mike #SupportMike #VoteMike #teammike #bbnaija #manlikemike

A post shared by Mike Olayemi BBNaija 🌶🇳🇬 (@aireyys) on

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Mike Edwards, Perris Shakes-Drayton
0

You may also like

BBNaija 2019: Maureen Chukwujekwu Blasts Kim Oprah Over Tacha’s Body Odour Claims

Laura Ikeji Turns Author, Writes Book On How To Make Money On Instagram

Halima Abubakar – “I Wanted To Commit Suicide Because I Had No Money”

Wizkid Son “Boluwatife” Spotted Doing The Shaku Shaku Dance (Watch The Video)

Noble Igwe clarifies his controversial tweets about Yahoo Yahoo boys

R.I.P: Rhythm FM’s OAP — Chaz B is dead

‘Bullies Almost Made Me Drop Out Of School’ – Cobhams Asuquo

Davido speaks on supremacy battle with Wizkid, friends’ death

PHOTOS: What’s Going Between Wizkid, His Babymama & Girlfriend?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *