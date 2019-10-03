BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Hangs Out With MC Oluomo (Photos)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edward’s wife, Perris Shakes-Drayton who is in Nigeria has met with NURTW commander, MC Oluomo in Lagos.

Perris Shakes-Drayton paid a courtesy to MC Oluomo campaigning with Mike’s T-shirts having his printed photograph on it.

The NURTW boss urged his people to vote for Mike speaking in his dialet revealing that the housemate is a friend because he mentioned his name while singing in the big brother house.

See the post below: