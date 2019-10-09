BBNaija: My ‘Bum Bum’ Has Nothing To Do With My Victory — Mercy (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Mercy, winner of the Pepper Dem edition of BBnaija, has finally reacted to critics that said she won the reality TV show because of her massive ‘Bum Bum.’

Speaking during an interview, Mercy said her body has nothing to do with her success because she put in her best during the arena game which would not have been possible if she was using just her ‘bum bum’ in the house.

The reality TV star also recently became a brand ambassador for indigenous automobile maker, Innoson, following her victory at the BBNaija show.

Watch the video below:

