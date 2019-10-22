BBNaija: My Girlfriend Dumped Me Because I Supported Mercy: Nollywood Actor

BBNaija Housemtes, Tacha and Mercy
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that his girlfriend dumped him for supporting Mercy during the show.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he shared that he didn’t believe when she screamed at her in public after discovering that he was supporting Mercy.

The duo of Mercy and Tacha were arguably the biggest contestants with the largest fan base during the show.

My Ex girlfriend left me because i supported Mercy in #BBnaija2019… 🙄🙄 At first, i thought it was a #joke when she screamed at me in public some weeks ago when she found out i was supporting #Mercy in #PepperDem, 🔥 but i got the shock of my #life when she broke up with me simply because and according to her ‘i was being STUPID for supporting Mercy in #BBnaija’ 🙄 my friends adviced me not to #SHARE this in public because they said people will #laugh at me, 🤣 but i dont care. I should have seen the handwriting on the wall a long time ago, this Ex #girlfriend of mine only agreed to go into a #relationship with me when she heard i got the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood in 2017, ✈️my #friends adviced me then to be very careful, but i was so carried away by her #beauty. 😍 But i have no regret, if they can allegedly remove Mercy’s December #hair with unlimited #PortHarcourt customized speed, 🤣and she still won the show, there is HOPE. I prophecy to the first 10 #beautiful girls to say amen, may you never experience being DISQUALIFIED shamefully in any event in public.🙄 #repost #WeddingDress #instagram #FollowMe #Lagos #Nollywood #wedding #Ghana #instagood #Abuja #pics

