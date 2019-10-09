BBNaija: ‘No Love Interest Between Esther And I’ – Frodd (Video)

BBNaija Finalist Frodd
BBNaija Finalist Frodd and Former Housemate Esther

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Frodd has taken to his Instagram to explain his relationship with Esther.

Information Nigeria recalls that there was a rumour going on that placed the two as lovers at some point.

While Frodd has explained that there is no friction between him and Esther, a video that showed the duo, kissing at the finale suggests the opposite.

 

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZRFEhhT3e/

