Reality star, Bisola Aiyeola has welcomed fellow reality star, Khafi Kareem to the Temple Management Company in style.

Recall that on Tuesday, the British cop announced that she signed a management deal with Temple Co.

Also Read: BBNaija: Khafi Signs Management Deal With Temple Company

Reacting to this, Bisola who was part of the 2017 BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ edition, welcomed Khafi to the company.

Watch the video below: