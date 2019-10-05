BBNaija: Seyi Has Already Made Us Proud: Kiki Osinbajo

by Valerie Oke
Seyi and Kiki Osinbajo
Seyi and Kiki Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter to vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, has said that 2019 BBNaija housemate, Seyi, has already made them proud by making it to the final of the reality TV show.

Speaking via her Instagram post, she went on to solicit votes for the grandson on Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Read Also: Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

Just lie Seyi, Kiki is also a descendant of Awolowo.

Kiki, in a post on her Instagram page, wrote;
One more day guys! Pls vote for Seyi. You can vote online or text VOTE SEYI to 32052. Thanks for supporting and thanks for supporting him till this stage. Can’t wait @connectsng. Seyi, you have already made us proud.”

See what she posted below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Kiki Osinbajo, SEYI AWOLOWO
0

You may also like

Helen Paul Emerges NCC Brand Ambassador

CHECK OUT Tiwa Savage’s New Post-Honeymoon Photos

Report: Amber Rose Getting Back At The Kardashians By Following Scott Disick As Blac Chyna Starts Dating Rob Kardashian

Lady formerly linked to Kevin Hart in a shady video recorded in Miami drops a cryptic quote on Instagram

How I Survived Lawsuit Slammed Against Me –Omoni Oboli

Iyanya Dances With First Lady, Patience Jonathan

Chairman AGN: “Funke Akindele’s Marriage Was Never Meant To Be”

New Girlfriend? Tekno Cruising Around With This Pretty Lady

Is this a fake account or did this young lady actually post her photos for hookups?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *