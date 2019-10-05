BBNaija: Seyi Has Already Made Us Proud: Kiki Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter to vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, has said that 2019 BBNaija housemate, Seyi, has already made them proud by making it to the final of the reality TV show.

Speaking via her Instagram post, she went on to solicit votes for the grandson on Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Read Also: Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

Just lie Seyi, Kiki is also a descendant of Awolowo.

Kiki, in a post on her Instagram page, wrote;

“One more day guys! Pls vote for Seyi. You can vote online or text VOTE SEYI to 32052. Thanks for supporting and thanks for supporting him till this stage. Can’t wait @connectsng. Seyi, you have already made us proud.”

See what she posted below: