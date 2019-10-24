BBNaija: Sir Dee Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Gossy Water (Photos)

Big brother Naija star, Sir Sir Dee has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Gossy Natural Spring water.
The reality star is enjoying a roller coaster after being cast in his first movie alongside singer, Teni.
The reality star took to his twitter handle to break the news to his numerous fans.
See his tweet below:
You guys are not ready for the magic we have in store. It was a pleasure having a chat with the Managing Director of @GossyNig Gbemileke Otun and the Executive Director of Saroafrica Leonard Anyanwu, you both were amazing. #GossyNaturalSpringWater #Springwater #NatureinEveryDrop pic.twitter.com/QXOI9UfauW
— Sir Dee (@sirdee_da) October 24, 2019