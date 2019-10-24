BBNaija: Sir Dee Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Gossy Water (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big brother Naija star, Sir Sir Dee has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Gossy Natural Spring water.

Sir Dee Girlfriend
Sir Dee

The reality star is enjoying a roller coaster after being cast in his first movie alongside singer, Teni.

Also Read: Ex-BBNaija Housemate Sir Dee Having Difficulty Picking Girlfriend From Her Twin

The reality star took to his twitter handle to break the news to his numerous fans.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Gossy Water, SIr Dee, Teni
0

You may also like

Check Out Don Jazzy & D’Prince’s Epic Throwback Family Photo

“There is absolutely no divorce talk.” – Eniko is standing by her man, Kevin Hart

SEE How Nigerian Pilot Wishes His Woman A Happy Birthday

Seun Kuti Takes His Daughter To Meet The Legend — Fela Anikulapo Kuti

#BBNaija: Lolu, Khloe & Anto evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

Singer Davido seem to be shading one of colleagues for buying followers.

Benita Okojie talks child birth, depression and motherhood in new interview

Huddah Monroe calls on other African countries to boycott Nigerian music

CeeC and Nina look all shades of fabulous as they step out together. (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *