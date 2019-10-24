BBNaija: Sir Dee Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Gossy Water (Photos)

Big brother Naija star, Sir Sir Dee has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Gossy Natural Spring water.

The reality star is enjoying a roller coaster after being cast in his first movie alongside singer, Teni.

The reality star took to his twitter handle to break the news to his numerous fans.

