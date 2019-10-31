BBNaija Star, Kim Oprah Denies Been Engaged To Jeff (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah has called out instablog9ja for posting fake news about her being engaged to fellow housemate, Jeff Nweke.

This is coming after instablog9ja shared her photo with ex BBNaija housemates and fitness coach at the gym.

The beauty queen immediately reacts to the rumour.

According to Kim Oprah, ‘I am still single and probably searching, please don’t come and spoil my market for me instablog9ja what’s all these.”

Watch the video below: