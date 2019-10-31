BBNaija Star, Kim Oprah Denies Been Engaged To Jeff (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah has called out instablog9ja for posting fake news about her being engaged to fellow housemate, Jeff Nweke.

Kim Oprah and Jeff
Kim Oprah and Jeff

This is coming after instablog9ja shared her photo with ex BBNaija housemates and fitness coach at the gym.

Also Read: BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Rocks See-Through Gown (Photo)

The beauty queen immediately reacts to the rumour.

According to Kim Oprah, ‘I am still single and probably searching, please don’t come and spoil my market for me instablog9ja what’s all these.”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Jeff, Kim Oprah
0

You may also like

FG says no vaccines for Meningitis yet

Nigeria born Henry Onyekuru wanted by Arsenal

Tomato seller claims N250 million discovered by EFCC

23,000 Pilgrims return back home from Saudi Arabia

Nigerian police unveils new military-style uniform

84 Private Hospitals to Offer Free Services In Lagos State

Venus Williams advance to US Open Quarter finals

Gunmen kidnaps Catholic Nun in Kogi state (photo)

Increase in fuel price looms – oil marketers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *