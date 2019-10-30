BBNaija Star, Uriel Considers Having Children Outside Wedlock (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has opened up to her followers about her struggles and why she’s considering having a child the unconventional way as a result.

BBNaija's Uriel Oputa
BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa

The reality star said she has been celibate for almost four years and December will make it four years since she hasn’t dated anyone.

Also Read: I Can’t Date An Up And Coming Man – Uriel Oputa

But considering the fact that her mother has dementia, Uriel has contemplated having a child the unconventional way, rather than waiting until whenever she meets a man and gets married, during which time her mother’s health may have declined.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B4NltkSHP1u/?igshid=1u54knljxhj7f

Tags from the story
Uriel Oputa
0

You may also like

[Advice Needed] How Do I Make Him Stay With Me?

7 Signs You’re The Real Problem In Your Relationship

5 Signs He’s Not Mr. Right

8 Habits to Have For Longer Life

Don’t Overthink That Date! 5 Ways To Get Over Common Hang Ups

(Advice Needed) I Want to Stay with My Wife, but I Can’t Shake My Mistress. Please Help

10 Ways To Connect With Your Spouse When Life Gets Really Crazy

Find Out; 5 Facts Women Should Know About The Ovaries.

Apostle Suleman

Apostle Suleman Advises Ladies On How To Exit An Abusive Relationship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *