BBNaija Star, Uriel Considers Having Children Outside Wedlock (Video)

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has opened up to her followers about her struggles and why she’s considering having a child the unconventional way as a result.

The reality star said she has been celibate for almost four years and December will make it four years since she hasn’t dated anyone.

But considering the fact that her mother has dementia, Uriel has contemplated having a child the unconventional way, rather than waiting until whenever she meets a man and gets married, during which time her mother’s health may have declined.

