BBNaija: Tacha Bags Endorsement Deal With House Of Lunettes

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has signed her first endorsement deal since her unceremonious exit from the reality show.

Recall that the controversial character was disqualified from the show after physically assaulting a fellow housemate.

The reality star who is set to begin her media tour since her disqualification from the show took to her Instagram page to reveal the news to her fans.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3rArjLAP0N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link