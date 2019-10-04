BBNaija: Tacha Gets First Endorsement Deal, An All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Popular Port-Harcourt entrepreneur, Daminabo Alali Daniel have thrown his support behind ex-BBN housemate Tacha.
The entrepreneur proposed an endorsement deal with his company Official Dynasty NG worth N3M and an all expense paid trip to Dubai, and also launching a customized Tacha perfume brand.
In a video he posted on his Instagram page the savvy entrepreneur also called out rapper, Zlatan Ibile for trying to body shame the reality star.
He said he had reached out to the management of Tacha but is yet to get a response.
Watch the video below:
