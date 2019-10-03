BBNaija Tacha Instructs Fans On Whom To Vote For (Video)

BBNaija disqualified housemate Tacha, has revealed to her fans who she wants them to vote for in the show’s finals.

The highly controversial housemate, Tacha who seem to have gathered the highest number of fans in the show has now told her fans, Titans who to vote for in the finals since she is no longer in the BBNaija pepper dem house.

Tacha who was off social media for a few days after she was disqualified came live on her page late last night and during the session, a fan asked who to vote for. Tacha who can be said to have none of the remaining housemates as her friend replied,

Vote for Tacha’s yellow chair in the house.

Watch The Video Here: