Reality star, Tacha who began her media tour on Wednesday at Cool FM has revealed her favourite housemates during her time on the reality show.

The controversial character who bagged her first endorsement deal since her eviction from the show with House of Lunettes left a lot of people surprised with one of the names on the list.

According to her, her favourite housemates are Sir Dee, Khafi and Seyi.