BBNaija: Tacha Tells Hers Fans Whom To Vote For

by Temitope Alabi
Tacha
Well Tacha does not seem to be cool with anyone in the BBNaija house at the moment as she has made this known during a live video with her fans.

The BBNaija housemate who was recently disqualified during the live chat with her fans gave them an insight into whom they should vote for since she is no longer in the house.

When asked about whom they should vote for, she replied that all votes should go to her yellow chair.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3F59wWgdZ6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tacha
