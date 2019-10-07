BBNaija: Tacha Unveils New Iphone 11 Pro Worth N600,000 (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha got fans buzzing on social media after she flaunted her brand new iPhone 11 pro worth N600,000 on live video.

BBNaija Tacha
BBNaija Tacha

The controversial character has been getting gifts from her die-hard fans.

With the latest edition of the iPhone in town, she has joined the list of celebrities to own the luxury phone.

Also Read: “I Am Sincerely Happy For You”- Tacha Congratulates Mercy For Winning Big Brother

The reality TV show star took to her Instastories to reveal the good news to her fans and unveiled her new gadget.

Watch the video below:

