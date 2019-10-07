BBNaija: Tacha Unveils New Iphone 11 Pro Worth N600,000 (Video)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha got fans buzzing on social media after she flaunted her brand new iPhone 11 pro worth N600,000 on live video.

The controversial character has been getting gifts from her die-hard fans.

With the latest edition of the iPhone in town, she has joined the list of celebrities to own the luxury phone.

The reality TV show star took to her Instastories to reveal the good news to her fans and unveiled her new gadget.

Watch the video below: