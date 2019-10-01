BBNaija: Teddy A, BamBam, Seyi Pose For Photograph (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
BBNaija double wahala visit pepper dem
There was wild drama during the Big Brother Naija show on Monday as the ‘double wahala’ crew visited the ‘pepper dem’ in the house.

However, it turned dramatic as the two groups posed for a photograph and Seyi received a slap on his back for getting too close to ‘Bam Bam‘, who is newly engaged to Teddy A,

The slapped got the whole housemate as Mr. Teddy A wasn’t ready to take any chance with his prized possession.

Watch the video below:

