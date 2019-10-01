BBNaija: Teddy A Reacts As Seyi Calls Him ‘Fucking Insecure Prick’

by Eyitemi
BBNaija double wahala visit pepper dem
BBNaija double wahala visit pepper dem

The Big Brother Naija show witnessed another drama during the show on Monday as Teddy A slaps Seyi on the shoulder for getting to close to his wife, Bam Bam, during a photo session.

Seyi obviously not pleased with this went on to tell Frodd after they left that Teddy A is just an insecure prick for hitting him like that because he got close to his wife.

Read AlsoBBNaija: It Will End In Tears Of Joy For Mercy, Says Korede Bello

Reacting to this via a tweet, Teddy A said: ‘so Seyi called me insecure. I laugh in maturity.

His words:

So Seyi called me insecure 😂 I laugh in maturity

What he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Bam Bam, Seyi, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Wizkid

Wizkid’s Fans Legalise Domestic Violence After Baby Mama’s Accusations

World’s most expensive bottle of vodka worth $1.3m goes missing at a bar (Photos)

Kodak black shoots his shot at Lauren London

Kodak Black apologizes to Lauren London over his comment

Yvonne Jegede reacts to actress, Regina Daniels marrying Ned Nwoko

Jennifer Lopez shows off her s3xy bod in skimpy outfits (Photos/Video)

Dbanj Thrill Fans As He Performs At The Global Earth Day Event In Washington

New loved up photos of DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika on a beach in South Africa

Check Out 5 Ways You Can Give Your Own Girlfriend Some ‘Assurance’ Without N30billion

Iyanya Flaunts His Customized Zinox laptop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *