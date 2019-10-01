BBNaija: Teddy A Reacts As Seyi Calls Him ‘Fucking Insecure Prick’

The Big Brother Naija show witnessed another drama during the show on Monday as Teddy A slaps Seyi on the shoulder for getting to close to his wife, Bam Bam, during a photo session.

Seyi obviously not pleased with this went on to tell Frodd after they left that Teddy A is just an insecure prick for hitting him like that because he got close to his wife.

Reacting to this via a tweet, Teddy A said: ‘so Seyi called me insecure. I laugh in maturity.

His words:

So Seyi called me insecure 😂 I laugh in maturity

