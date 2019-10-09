BBNaija: Venita Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Darling Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure is making giants stride after the reality show after bagging a new endorsement deal less than a day after bagging a deal with Zaron cosmetics.

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Venita
Recall that on Tuesday, the reality star announced on her Instagram page that she signed an endorsement deal with Zaron cosmetics.

Now, the reality star has been welcomed again to the Darling Hair family, one of the sponsors of the reality show.

See her post below:

