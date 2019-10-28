BBNaija Winner Mercy Bought Herself Four-Bedroom Duplex: Report

by Amaka Odozi

It was reported that Big Brother season 4 Naija winner, Mercy Eke had received a four-bedroom duplex as a gift but a new update says she purchased the property with her money.

Mercy Receives Keys To Four Bedroom Duplex
Mercy Receives Keys To Four Bedroom Duplex

This was revealed by billionaire wife, Ichechi Okonkwo, in a congratulatory post on her Instagram page.

Ichechi Okonkwo described the move as “the best decision”.

In her words,

“Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving.”

See the full post below:

