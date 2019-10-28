BBNaija Winner Mercy Bought Herself Four-Bedroom Duplex: Report

It was reported that Big Brother season 4 Naija winner, Mercy Eke had received a four-bedroom duplex as a gift but a new update says she purchased the property with her money.

This was revealed by billionaire wife, Ichechi Okonkwo, in a congratulatory post on her Instagram page.

Ichechi Okonkwo described the move as “the best decision”.

In her words,

“Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving.”

See the full post below: