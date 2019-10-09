BBNaija Winner, Mercy Dances To A Song With Lyrics ‘Lamborghini Mercy’ (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy danced to an song with the lyrics, ‘Lamborghini Mercy’ as she is fondly called.

The name of the song is Mercy by American rapper, Kanye West.

The Big Brother Naija fianlist is on a media tour alongside Mike, Frodd, Omashola, Seyi.

During her interview with Beats FM, the reality star couldn’t hold her excitement as she listened to the song for the first time.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy made histroy after becoming the first female to win Big Brother Naija.

The curvy video vixen has also debunked rumors that she won the reality show because of her bum.

Watch the video below:

