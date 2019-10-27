BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke, Set To Gift N100k To 20 Lucky Fans (Photo)

Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, has announced that she will be gifting the sum of 100k to 20 of her lucky fans, alias, Mercenaries.

The reality star stated that this is her way of giving back to those who supported her during her stay in the house till today.

In her words,

“I have really been thinking of ways to give back to my Mercenaries for the love you guys have been showing me from inside the BBNaija house up until now.

I can’t even lie, the love is overwhelming, so I want to start a weekly giveaway for my amazing Mercenaries.

I’d be giving away 100k to 20 Mercenaries (5k each) every Sunday starting today.

All you have to do is comment when you first fell in love with me below, attach your account number, I’d pick my best comments and winners will be credited. Thank you, my darlings”

See the full post below: