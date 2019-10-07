BBNaija Winner, Mercy Gets Massive Celebration In Owerri (Video)

Winner Of BBNaija Mercy
Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Edition’ 2019, Mercy has been celebrated hugely by fans and friends all over the world. Fans from her village and state have also been seen celebrating her.

She bagged the N60M prize money and the title of being the first female to win the Big Brother Naija show. Also, her ‘lover’ Ike was also earlier spotted with a bouquet last night in preparation to celebrate her.

In the video shared online, we can hear her fans chanting ‘Owerri’ which is the state capital of Imo, where Mercy is from.

Watch The Video Here:

