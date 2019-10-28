BBNaija Winner, Mercy Reportedly Buys 4 -Bedroom Duplex

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has reportedly acquired a 4-bedroom duplex in Lagos.

Photos of the house she bought have since surfaced online. Mercy emerged winner of the last BBNaiaj show and walked away with N60million prize money.

Many doubted that the reality TV star did buy the house but a social media user has since confirmed The social media user simply identified as Ichechi wrote;

“Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving”, Ichechi wrote.

