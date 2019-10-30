BBNaija’s BamBam Celebrates Former Housemate, Khloe, With Adorable Message

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Bambam, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate fellow former housemate, Khloe, who turned a year older on Tuesday, 29th October.

Bambam, in her message, described Khloe as an amazing being whose selflessness is unconditional.

She wrote:

I want to take this time to appreciate and celebrate this amazing human being. Your selflessness is unconditional, your heart is pure and generous, you’re the naughtiest MF****** I know!!! I love you deep and wide @kokobykhloe God bless and prosper you! Happy birthday honey!🎉🎉🎂🎂💃🏽💕🤗

