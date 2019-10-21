BBNaija’s Cindy Receives Car Gift

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor, has been gifted a brand new car by a fan.

The 2019 BBNaija housemate received a new car from a serial entrepreneur and CEO of FloRich.

The excited reality star took to Instagram to share the good news writing;

“And she said @Florich CEO: You deserve the best and you shall have it. Just keep being you”

Cindy made news a few weeks ago after she opened up on her relationship with Tacha while in the house.

According to Cindy, Tacha avoided any confrontation with her and Mercy.