BBNaija's Diane Reveals Who She Could Have Dated In Big Brother House

by Eyitemi
Diane
Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane

2019 BBNaija housemate, Diane, has revealed that Jeff, a fellow housemate, was her love interest while in the house.

Speaking during a media chat penultimate Friday, the reality TV star added that she really liked him a lot.

She then went further by lamenting that it was so unfortunate because he didn’t stay long in the house.

Diane went on to be among the last five standing before she was evicted via a lucky dip from Frodd.

Her words:

“Jeff was my real love interest in the House. I really like him.” 

