BBNaija’s Esther, Frodd Bag New Endorsement Deal (Photo)

by Michael
Frodd and Esther
BBNaija Housemates Frodd and Esther

Big Brother Naija’s Housemates, Esther and Frodd have just won themselves an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism megacity.

The two housemates both expressed their joy for the deal as they have been branded the brand ambassadors for the company.

Taking to her Instagram, Esther expressed her gratitude towards the new deals and how much it meant to her.

Frodd, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to share the exciting news to his fans and followers.

READ ALSO – Esther Kisses Frodd Passionately At BBNaija Grand Finale Party (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls that the duo have been crossed to have a ‘love relationship’ from the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, however, they have addressed such claims as false.

See Their Posts Here:

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Esther, frodd, Numatville Tourism Megacity
0

You may also like

ASUP embarks on indefinite strike

Saudi King has been Clinically Dead for Two Days

Billboard Falls On Bus In Lagos, Kills Three People, Several Injured (Photos)

Photo: Thugs Attack Atiku’s Campaign Office

We Did Not Detain Fani-Kayode’s Wife, EFCC Says

Usmanu Danfodiyo university dismisses lecturer for altering student’s results

Olusegun Obasanjo sends congratulatory message to Uhuru Kenyatta

2019: “Only God Can Say Who Wins Election” – President Buhari

“Election is coming, abegii !!!” – Nigerians react to photos of ex-gov and presidential hopeful, Donald Duke, running errands for his wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *