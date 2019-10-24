BBNaija’s Esther, Frodd Bag New Endorsement Deal (Photo)

Big Brother Naija’s Housemates, Esther and Frodd have just won themselves an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism megacity.

The two housemates both expressed their joy for the deal as they have been branded the brand ambassadors for the company.

Taking to her Instagram, Esther expressed her gratitude towards the new deals and how much it meant to her.

Frodd, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to share the exciting news to his fans and followers.

Information Nigeria recalls that the duo have been crossed to have a ‘love relationship’ from the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, however, they have addressed such claims as false.

See Their Posts Here: