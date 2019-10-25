BBNaija’s Khafi Pictured With First Lady Of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi

by Temitope Alabi
Khafi, Ekiti First Lady
2019 BBNaija housemate, Khafi has been pictured with the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi at the Government House, oke Ayaba Ado-Ekiti

Sharing photos from her visit, Khafi wrote;

Read Also: BBNaija: Reality Star, Bisola Celebrates As Khafi Signs With Temple Co (Video)

HomecomingChronicles continued! Meeting the First Lady of Ekiti State was incredible. It felt like I was meeting a mother, a sister and a friend all at once. We shared our stories, chatted about my plans in Nigeria and for Ekiti State and it was so wonderful to know she is a supporter of women, is in my corner and ready to lend her support in whatever way she can. Thank you so much your excellency Mrs @bisiafayemi. It was an honour to meet you and I look forward to doing more with you in the future. Thank you to Hon @muyiwa.olumilua for making this possible. #acupofkhafi #EkitiForKhafi #firstlady #womensupportingwomen

Khafi and Ekiti first lady
0

