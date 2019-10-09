BBNaija’s Khafi Reacts As MC Galaxy Gifts N1m To Cindy (Video)

by Michael
BBNaija Khafi
Former BBNaija Housemate Khafi

Former BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem has reacted Mc Galaxy’s N1m cash gift to fellow housemate, Cindy.

The Metropolitan Police took to her Instagram to explain what happened and why she couldn’t make it in time to collect the money which was now given to Cindy instead of her.

Khafi also expressed her gratitude to her fans who nominated her to receive the money from MC Galaxy.

In her own words: “Thank you to everyone who supported me and suggested me to get the money offered yesterday by Mc Galaxy and thank you for the opportunity, sir.”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3XqStIHnlY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cindy, Khafi, MC Galaxy
0

