BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Bags Endorsement Deal With Lipton (Photo)

Big Brother Naija’s Kim Opara has signed a new endorsement deal with Lipton.

The excited ex-housemate took to her Instagram to share this information with her followers and fans alike as she shared a photo.

In her post, she was seen with her arms wide around some of Lipton’s new product as she let out a smile for the camera.

She expressed her excitement for the new deal with her caption, which read: “So happy to be working with @liptoniceteang… We got two (2) flavors, Peach and Lemon 💃🏼💃🏼, looking forward to more work with the Team ☺️.”

See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pMB7Zp_NN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link