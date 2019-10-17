BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Rocks See-Through Gown (Photo)

by Michael
BBNaija's Kim Oprah
BBNaija’s Kim Oprah

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Kim Oprah has shared a picture of her rocking a beautifully designed see-through gown on her Instagram.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who was at an event recently, took to Instagram to share the photo.

Information Nigeria recalls that this is not the first time that she would be sharing photos that show her features as she has always been expressive of herself.

The star who also just signed a deal with Lipton Ice Tea shared the photo which she captioned: “Up to no good as per usual.”

See Her Post Here:

