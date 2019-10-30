BBNaija’s Marvis Slams At Tacha Over Getfit Endorsement Deal

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Marvis has reacted to Tacha’s latest deal signing with Getfit.

Mavis took to her Twitter to shade the brand and Tacha as well.

In her Tweet, she pointed out, however, indirectly, that Tacha is not fitness conscious and Getfit, on the other hand, are always signing people who are not fitness conscious.

Recall that it was yesterday that Big Brother Naija’s Tacha signed an endorsement deal with the firm to add to her many other deals she has sigh following the conclusion of the show.

According to her: “Getfit dey like sign people wey no like work out. The irony.”

See Her Post Here: