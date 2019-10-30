BBNaija’s Marvis Slams At Tacha Over Getfit Endorsement Deal

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Marvis
Former Housemate Marvis

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Marvis has reacted to Tacha’s latest deal signing with Getfit.

Mavis took to her Twitter to shade the brand and Tacha as well.

In her Tweet, she pointed out, however, indirectly, that Tacha is not fitness conscious and Getfit, on the other hand, are always signing people who are not fitness conscious.

Recall that it was yesterday that Big Brother Naija’s Tacha signed an endorsement deal with the firm to add to her many other deals she has sigh following the conclusion of the show.

READ ALSO – Tacha Becomes Brand Ambassador To Getfit Gym Wear (Photos)

According to her: “Getfit dey like sign people wey no like work out. The irony.”

See Her Post Here:

BBNaija's Marvis
BBNaija’s Marvis’ Post

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Getfit, Marvis, Tacha
0

You may also like

CAN talks meeting wit Buhari

‘They tried to prevent us from visiting the president’ – CAN Leader, Samson Ayokunle

Army sensitises personnel, families over Meningitis outbreak

Sex for grades

#Sexforgrades: ‘Some Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degree’ – Female Professor Defend Lecturers

2 Killed In Jigawa Road Accident

NFF confirms Corsica and Togo friendlies

Nigerian Army Begins Massive Recruitment For DSSC And SSC

Beware!!! Users of Second-hand Clothes, You May Contact Hepatitis and Candidiasis – Expert

[Video]: So Sad! Man In Diaspora Receives Serious Humiliation And Beating

Zamfara State workers begin indefinite strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *