BBNaija’s Mike Is A Model Of An Ideal Young Nigerian: Melaye

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has described Mike, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Season housemate as a model of an ideal young Nigerian.

The lawmaker said this via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Monday, stressing that he is very proud of Mike, who came second in the tense competition that lasted 99 days.

He said: Mike of BBN is a model of an ideal young Nigerian. I respect him with profound regard. I am proud of him as a moral compass for all African young persons. I owe him.

