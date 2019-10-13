BBNaija’s Mike Pays Homage, Visits MC Oluomo In Lagos (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate and finalist, Mike has paid a visit to NURTW Chairman, MC Oluomo.

It was just last week that the Big Brother Naija Show cane to an end with housemate, Mercy Eke emerging winner and owning the title of being the first woman to win the show.

Mike who spent a complete 99 days at the Big Brother Naija Show was amongst the finalists at the show and he also received support from the chairman of the NURTW, MC Oluomo.
Watch The Video Here:

