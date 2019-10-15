BBNaija’s Mike Receives His Bet9ja Prize Money (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Mike has received his prize money from the Bet9ja Arena games from the Big Brother Naija TV show.

The Housemate who won a couple of games during his time in the BBNaija house has now received the prize money as he posed for the camera.

Mike, who took to his Instagram to share the photo also blurred the total amount written on the check he was offered by Bet9ja.

See The Photo Here: