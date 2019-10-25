BBNaija’s Mike Shares Spot With Tobi Bakre, Ebuka, BankyW At Beach (Photo)

Big Brother Naija’s Housemate Mike has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of himself sharing the spotlight with former housemates and Nigerian music star Banky-W.

The housemate who emerged top five at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show has also recently bagged a few other endorsement deals after the show.

In his latest post on Instagram, he shared the photo of himself having a good time with earlier housemates and Banky W.

He captioned the post: “Ebuka, Tobi, Banky: “Let’s take a serious picture” Me: 🏄🏾‍♂️.”

See Photo Here: