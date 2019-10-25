BBNaija’s Mike Shares Spot With Tobi Bakre, Ebuka, BankyW At Beach (Photo)

by Michael
BBNaija's Mike
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Mike

Big Brother Naija’s Housemate Mike has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of himself sharing the spotlight with former housemates and Nigerian music star Banky-W.

The housemate who emerged top five at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show has also recently bagged a few other endorsement deals after the show.

In his latest post on Instagram, he shared the photo of himself having a good time with earlier housemates and Banky W.

He captioned the post: “Ebuka, Tobi, Banky: “Let’s take a serious picture” Me: 🏄🏾‍♂️.”

See Photo Here:

BBnaija's Mike
Mike’s Instagram Post
